Up to 10 centimetre of snow is expected to fall in the North Okanagan-Shuswap beginning Monday night, Dec. 5, 2022. (Black Press Media files)

Up to 10 centimetre of snow is expected to fall in the North Okanagan-Shuswap beginning Monday night, Dec. 5, 2022. (Black Press Media files)

Heavy snowfall anticipated for North Okanagan-Shuswap

Beginning tonight, up to 10 centimetres expected

  • Dec. 5, 2022 3:00 p.m.
  • News

An arctic front is expected to bring heavy snowfall to the North Okanagan-Shuswap.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the region on Monday, Dec. 5. Up to 10 centimetres of snow was expected, with snowfall picking up at night and carrying on into Tuesday, easing off around noon.

The period of heavy snow arrives courtesy of an arctic front moving across eastern British Columbia.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” warns Environment Canada. “Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate…”

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

ShuswapSnow

Previous story
B.C. pediatric hospital visits up about 200 cases a day amid influenza surge
Next story
Victoria, Kelowna top the country in percentage of people cycling to work

Just Posted

Cover for Volume Six: The Connaught Tunnel by Doug Mayer. (Contributed by Jim Cullen)
Revelstoke Railway Museum publishes largest book to date

Do you know when the Slinky was first created? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about toys and games?

The North Okanagan Knights won in exciting fashion against the Revelstoke Grizzlies in overtime in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League action Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (KIJHL image)
North Okanagan Knights rally to beat Revelstoke Grizzlies in overtime

Opening day. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s opening day, a shining success