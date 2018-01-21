Those staying at Mount Washington Alpine Resort on Vancouver Island woke up Sunday morning to over a foot of new snow that had buried their vehicles. (YouTube/Mount Washington Alpine Resort)

Heavy snowfall closes Mount Washington on Vancouver Island

Road to ski resort deemed unsafe, vehicles buried under more than three feet of snow

On Vancouver Island’s most popular ski hill, so much snow fell overnight that cars were buried and the mountain was closed. Anyone hoping to make fresh tracks down the hill would have to wait until Monday.

By Sunday morning 110 cm of new snow had fallen on Mount Washington Alpine Resort in a 24-hour span. It was so much that guests staying overnight on the hill woke up to large, white mounds where their vehicles were parked and crews tried in vain to clear roads and pathways for machinery to move around.

The mountain updated skiers and snowboarders on Sunday to say that crews had been working hard, and even provided a video update on their plans for Monday. Winter warriors from all over the Island and the rest of British Columbia are expected to head to Mount Washington to experience these conditions, despite the operational and snow safety challenges expected.

According to the resort’s website, the ski hill currently boasts a 278cm base with more snow expected to continue falling throughout the week. The mountain is expected to reopen to the public on Jan. 22.

For up-to-the-minute updates, or more information, visit their website at https://www.mountwashington.ca/

Previous story
VIDEO: Dramatic video shows return of rescued B.C. snowboarders

Just Posted

Palumbo nets win in KIJHL debut with Golden Rockets

Female goalie believed to be league’s first to play a full game and win

Mt. Begbie Brewing opens new tasting room

Following a record breaking year and a number of awards, Mt. Begbie Brewing opens a new tasting room

Mamas for Mamas founder survives with new lease on life

Kelowna’s Shannon Christensen escaped a dangerous situation and lived to tell about it

BC Liberal leadership hopeful Michael Lee stops in Revelstoke

Lee’s visit comes less than a week before the BC Liberal’s final leadership debate

Accused Shuswap drug smuggler pleads not guilty in U.S. court

Colin Martin continues to fight allegations relating to cross-border drug smuggling operation

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Philadelphia Eagles headed to Super Bowl

After routing the Minnesota Vikings 38-7, they will face Tom Brady and the New England Patriots

Heavy snowfall closes Mount Washington on Vancouver Island

Road to ski resort deemed unsafe, vehicles buried under more than three feet of snow

VIDEO: Dramatic video shows return of rescued B.C. snowboarders

Two snowboarders were rescued near Rossland, B.C. on Sunday after being lost overnight.

Tom Brady leads Patriots back to Super Bowl, top Jaguars 24-20

New England to face winner of Sunday night’s game between Minnesota and Philadelphia on Feb. 4

PHOTOS: Revy Stomp transforms community centre

On Saturday night the Selkirk Saddle Club proved it’s far more than just a one-trick pony

Coquihalla drivers prepare for snow

Wintry conditions persist, with snow warnings for Coquihalla

Tychonik continues scoring run

Vees chalk up another win with Pink in the Rink

PHOTOS: Rail Jam at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

On Saturday night RMR held a killer rail jam at the base of the ski hill

Most Read