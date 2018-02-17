Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

Heavy snowfall warning continues

Kelowna - Expect snow in the Okanagan, Southern Interior and the Kootenays

A heavy snowfall warning remains in effect for the Okanagan, Southern Interior and the Kootenays.

“A strong Pacific low-pressure system will move eastward across northern Washington State today. Snow is forecast to begin early this morning and ease tonight. In addition, strong winds and areas of blowing snow are expected with the low. Total snowfall accumulations for the valleys will range between 10 to 20 centimetres with locally higher amounts, while the high elevation highway passes can expect 20 to 30 cm,” according to Environment Canada.

Snowfall alerts are also in effect for the Coquihalla Highway, Highway 3 and the Okanagan Connector. Snowfall on these highways is expected to reach between 15 to 25 cm.

For further weather updates check with Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

For road condition updates monitor DriveBC.

