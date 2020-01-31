Heavy snowfall warning for Revelstoke

However, it will likely fall as rain in the city

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Heavy snowfall warning from Eagle Pass through Revelstoke to Rogers Pass. Up to 25 cm expected by Saturday.

Today: Snow mixed with rain changing to rain this morning. Snow level rising to 1200 metres this afternoon. Local snowfall amount 2 to 4 cm. Rainfall amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 this afternoon. High plus 5.

Tonight: Rain. Snow level 1200 metres rising to 1600 metres late this evening. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light overnight. Temperature steady near 6.

Tomorrow: Rain. Snow level lowering to 1200 metres in the afternoon. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning then northwest 50 gusting to 70 in the afternoon. Temperature falling to plus 2 in the afternoon.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 7:30 am:

With heavy snowfall warning, environment Canada cautions drivers.

Highway 1

East to Golden: Compact sn0w. Slippery sections.

West to Sicamous: Compact sn0w. Slippery sections.

Highway 23

North: Compact snow. Slippery sections.

South: Compact snow. Slippery sections.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 7:30 am:

New snow: 4 cm

Base depth: 245 cm

Season total: 769 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -4C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Thursday

“Investigate how the new snow is bonding to the old surface, noting slab formation or stiffer feeling snow. Be cautious on Southerly aspects if the sun stays out today, and on cross-loaded terrain features at higher elevations”

Alpine: High

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Moderate

For more information visit Parks Can

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for South Columbias:

Issued Thursday

“Avalanche danger is expected to become HIGH before the end of the day as heavy precipitation, strong winds, and rising temperatures make their way into the region. Be aware of conditions changing over the day, especially in overhead terrain.”

Alpine: High

Treeline: High

Below treeline: Considerable

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for North Columbias:

Issued Thursday

“Avalanche danger is expected to become HIGH before the end of the day as heavy precipitation, strong winds, and rising temperatures make their way into the region. Be aware of conditions changing over the day, especially in overhead terrain..”

Alpine: High

Treeline: High

Below treeline: Considerable

For more information visit Avalanche Can