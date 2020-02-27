FILE – A Blackcomb Helicopters Bell 407 crash-landed near Whistler on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (Blackcomb Helicopters/Facebook)

Passengers, pilot escape with only minor injuries in helicopter crash near Whistler

All six passengers escaped without major injuries

Six people were on board a helicopter that crash-landed southwest of Whistler on Monday.

In a statement, Blackcomb Helicopters said their Bell 407 helicopter had a “roll over accident” during a landing in the Callaghan Valley at around 12:45 p.m.

The company said all six people were taken to the Whistler Medical Centre for evaluation and later released. Whistler RCMP confirmed the six suffered only minor injuries.

Transportation Safety Board of Canada and Blackcomb Helicopters are assessing the situation.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Helicopter crash

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ministry grants SD67 extension to balance books, submit amended budget
Next story
Clothing, jewelry, purses: RCMP ask court about disposal of evidence in Robert Pickton case

Just Posted

Revelstoke mother and daughter return home after coronavirus quarantine in Asia

Jensine Morabito and her daughter were on Holland America’s Westerdam but did not catch the virus

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Feb. 27

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator… Continue reading

Former Victoria Secret model skiing in Revelstoke

Australian model Miranda Kerr has been in the area for several days

Jocelyn’s Jottings: What gets you fired up?

What gets you fired up? If you said Harry Potter was in… Continue reading

Revelstoke to rehabilitate city hall built in 1930s

The cost is estimated at $800,000

Clothing, jewelry, purses: RCMP ask court about disposal of evidence in Robert Pickton case

Pickton was sentenced to life with no chance of parole for 25 years for the murders of six women

Ministry grants SD67 extension to balance books, submit amended budget

The board of trustees voted Monday to acquire outside help to deal with budget concerns

Passengers, pilot escape with only minor injuries in helicopter crash near Whistler

All six passengers escaped without major injuries

Okanagan production takes ‘The Walk’ to explore sex trafficking

The goal is to get people thinking about the situation, according to the playwright

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs optimistic ahead of talks with feds, province

Discussions with provincial and federal governments expected to start later today

‘The project is proceeding’: Horgan resolute in support of northern B.C. pipeline

B.C. premier speaks as talks scheduled with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

Summerland Orca swimmers earn provincial medals

Eight swimmers qualified for provincial championships

BREAKING: Kelowna RCMP to further investigate 12 sexual assault cases, create sexual assault unit

Recommendations come five months after it was revealed 40% of sexual assaults were deemed ‘unfounded’

Businesses nominated for excellence awards

Upcoming awards ceremony has 67 nominees in 12 categories

Most Read