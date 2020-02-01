High avalanche risk around Revelstoke

Forecast from Environment Canada:
Today: Rain. Snow level 1600 metres lowering to near valley bottom this afternoon. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming northwest 50 gusting to 70 this afternoon. Temperature steady near plus 2.
Tonight: Periods of snow mixed with rain ending late this evening then partly cloudy. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming light overnight. Low minus 6. Wind chill near minus 9.
Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy. High plus 2. UV index 1 or low.
For more information see Environment Canada.
Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 7:30 am:
Highway 1
East to Golden: High avalanche hazard. Road closed until noon.
West to Sicamous: Fog. Water pooling. Slippery sections.
Highway 23
North: Slippery sections.
South: Fog. Slippery sections.
For more information see DriveBC.
Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 7:30 am:
The resort is currently experiencing high winds on the upper mountain. There will be a delay in opening the Revelation Gondola. They do not have an ETA at the present time.
New snow: 1 cm
Base depth: 251 cm
Season total: 782 cm
Temp on top of the Ripper: -1C
Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:
Issued Saturday
“Elevated avalanche danger, avoid all avalanche terrain.”
Alpine: Extreme
Treeline: High
Below treeline: High
For more information visit Parks Can
Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for South Columbias:
Issued Friday
“Intense snowfall, strong wind, and warm temperatures are creating dangerous avalanche conditions that warrant wide terrain margins. Avoid avalanche terrain and overhead exposure on Saturday..”
Alpine: High
Treeline: High
Below treeline: High
For more information visit Avalanche Canada
Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for North Columbias:
Issued Friday
“Intense snowfall, strong wind, and warm temperatures are creating dangerous avalanche conditions that warrant wide terrain margins. Avoid avalanche terrain and overhead exposure on Saturday.”
Alpine: High
Treeline: High
Below treeline: High
For more information visit Avalanche Can
For more information visit Avalanche Can