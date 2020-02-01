An avalanche in the Canadian Rockies. (Photo by Ben Nearingburg)

High avalanche risk around Revelstoke

The gondola at the resort is also closed due high winds

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Rain. Snow level 1600 metres lowering to near valley bottom this afternoon. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming northwest 50 gusting to 70 this afternoon. Temperature steady near plus 2.

Tonight: Periods of snow mixed with rain ending late this evening then partly cloudy. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming light overnight. Low minus 6. Wind chill near minus 9.

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy. High plus 2. UV index 1 or low.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 7:30 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: High avalanche hazard. Road closed until noon.

West to Sicamous: Fog. Water pooling. Slippery sections.

Highway 23

North: Slippery sections.

South: Fog. Slippery sections.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 7:30 am:

The resort is currently experiencing high winds on the upper mountain. There will be a delay in opening the Revelation Gondola. They do not have an ETA at the present time.

New snow: 1 cm

Base depth: 251 cm

Season total: 782 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -1C

Insta

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Saturday

“Elevated avalanche danger, avoid all avalanche terrain.”

Alpine: Extreme

Treeline: High

Below treeline: High

For more information visit Parks Canada.

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for South Columbias:

Issued Friday

“Intense snowfall, strong wind, and warm temperatures are creating dangerous avalanche conditions that warrant wide terrain margins. Avoid avalanche terrain and overhead exposure on Saturday..”

Alpine: High

Treeline: High

Below treeline: High

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for North Columbias:

Issued Friday

“Intense snowfall, strong wind, and warm temperatures are creating dangerous avalanche conditions that warrant wide terrain margins. Avoid avalanche terrain and overhead exposure on Saturday.”

Alpine: High

Treeline: High

Below treeline: High

For more information visit Avalanche Canada.

For more information visit Avalanche Can

