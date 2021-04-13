High fire risk on river flats near Revelstoke right now

Campfires not allowed in the area

A section of the BC Hydro owned river flats just south of Revelstoke was completely burned after a grass firein 2019. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)

Fire risk is high at the river flats right now.

Though it is a good time to be out enjoying the areas south of Revelstoke, campfires are not allowed, the Arrow Lakes Reservoir Drawdown Zone Advisory Committee, BC Hydro and the City of Revelstoke remind users.

Dead grass from last year is extremely dry, can catch fire easily and could spread to nearby homes.

In the spring of 2019, 25 hectares burned on the flats in a fire that was suspected to be human-caused.

READ MORE: UPDATE: 25 hectares burned in yesterdays grass fire

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire