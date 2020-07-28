High use, COVID-19 risk prompt closure of Little Shuswap Lake beach area

Concerned its increasing use may lead to the spread of COVID-19, the Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band has closed the Skwlax Day Beach on Little Shuswap Lake Road. (Google Maps image)

A Shuswap beach has been closed temporarily to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

With recent high usage of the Skwlax Day Beach, the Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band made the decision to close the public recreation area on Little Shuswap Lake Road until further notice.

“It has been noted that this is a high risk area, and this is a precautionary step to protect the community members of LSLB, and general public,” stated a post a Facebook page for the Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band Emergency Program Management Committee.

The closure received praise from members of another Facebook page, Chase Grapevine, where people expressed their gratitude for the measure taken.

Read more: B.C. prepares back-to-school plan for students in COVID-19

Read more: Salmon Arm resident disheartened by lack of masked faces in public spaces

Shuswap Lake