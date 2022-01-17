Highway 1 closed between Revelstoke and Golden

Road will reopen at 9 p.m., no detour available

Highway 1, near Parks Headquarters at Glacier National Park, 72 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)

Highway 1 is closed between Revelstoke and Golden for avalanche control work.

Work between Townley St. and 14th St. N for 142.5 km will keep the highway closed until 9 p.m. on Jan. 17.

No detour available.

