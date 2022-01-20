Update: Highway 1 fully open as vehicle incident cleared

UPDATE 1:53 p.m.:
The vehicle incident has been cleared, and Highway 1 has now fully reopened to traffic.
Original story:
Highway 1 is closed east of Golden due to a vehicle incident between the BC/Alberta border and Yoho Valley Rd close to Field, according to DriveBC.
An assessment is currently in progress.
A detour is available along Highway 93 and Highway 95, through Radium.
Estimated time of re-opening is at 1:30 PM MST, with an update expected at that time as well.
Expect Delays.
WB CLOSED – #BCHwy1 – Vehicle incident has the westbound side of the highway closed near Ohara Park road.
Assessment in progress. Detour available via #BCHwy93.
Expect delays and drive with care.
More info: https://t.co/hkCnzm0mf5#FieldBC @511Alberta #GoldenBC
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) January 20, 2022