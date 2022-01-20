Update: Highway 1 fully open as vehicle incident cleared

Winter driving conditions are being reported along the road, drive with care. (DriveBC webcam)

A detour is in effect along Highways 93 and 95

UPDATE 1:53 p.m.:

The vehicle incident has been cleared, and Highway 1 has now fully reopened to traffic.

Original story:

Highway 1 is closed east of Golden due to a vehicle incident between the BC/Alberta border and Yoho Valley Rd close to Field, according to DriveBC.

An assessment is currently in progress.

A detour is available along Highway 93 and Highway 95, through Radium.

Estimated time of re-opening is at 1:30 PM MST, with an update expected at that time as well.

Expect Delays.

WB CLOSED – #BCHwy1 – Vehicle incident has the westbound side of the highway closed near Ohara Park road.

Assessment in progress. Detour available via #BCHwy93.

Expect delays and drive with care.

More info: https://t.co/hkCnzm0mf5#FieldBC @511Alberta #GoldenBC — DriveBC (@DriveBC) January 20, 2022

