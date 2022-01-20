Update: Highway 1 fully open as vehicle incident cleared

A detour is in effect along Highways 93 and 95

Winter driving conditions are being reported along the road, drive with care. (DriveBC webcam)

Winter driving conditions are being reported along the road, drive with care. (DriveBC webcam)

UPDATE 1:53 p.m.:

The vehicle incident has been cleared, and Highway 1 has now fully reopened to traffic.

Original story:

Highway 1 is closed east of Golden due to a vehicle incident between the BC/Alberta border and Yoho Valley Rd close to Field, according to DriveBC.

An assessment is currently in progress.

A detour is available along Highway 93 and Highway 95, through Radium.

Estimated time of re-opening is at 1:30 PM MST, with an update expected at that time as well.

Expect Delays.

