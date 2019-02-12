Highway 1 closed near Revelstoke

Due to vehicle incident

(File)

Highway 1 is closed in both directions east of Revelstoke. There was a vehicle incident between Jumping Creek Rd and MacDonald Showshed, which is three km west of West Boundary of Glacier National Park. An assessment is in progress and no detour is available. Check DriveBC for updates.

Highway 1 west of Revelstoke was closed in the morning due to a semi truck crashing and jackknifing across both lanes of the highway near the western end of Three-Valley Gap. The road was littered with bales of hay. That section of highway, is now open.

READ MORE: Update: Highway reopens after semi crash near Three Valley Gap

