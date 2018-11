There was an accident involving a flipped semi truck on Highway 1 near Revelstoke. The incident occured between Rogers Pass Summit Rd and Glacier Park East Boundary, roughly 2 km west of East Boundary of Glacier National Park and 5 km east of Rogers Pass Summit. The highway is currently closed and there is no detour available. DriveBC says the road will open at 8:30 PM PST. Next update will be at 6:30 PM PST.