Highway 1 closed to due fatal accident east of Revelstoke

Highway 1 is closed east of Revelstoke due to a fatal accident. The accident occurred east of this DriveBC camera at Alberta Canyon. (DriveBC)

Highway 1 east of Revelstoke is currently closed due to a fatal collision.

The Revelstoke RCMP and BC Ambulance Services responded to the accident near Canyon Hot Springs, 33 km east of Revelstoke at 11:30 a.m. July 17.

UPDATE – #BCHwy1 remains CLOSED due to a vehicle incident at Canyon Hot Springs. The road is CLOSED from the east boundary of #RevNatPark to the West boundary of #GlacierNatPark. Next update at 5:00 PM PDT.#RevelstokeBC https://t.co/2FLKWbQbXU — Drive BC (@DriveBC) July 17, 2019

A commercial dump truck lost control and collided with several other vehicles, the news release from the RCMP said. The driver of the dump truck was ejected and died as a result of the crash.

“There are no other reported fatalities and injuries to the other vehicle occupants is not clear at this time,” the release said.

The investigation is in its early stages and the highway is closed as the police investigate.

According to information from the scene, it was raining heavily at the time of the collision, the release said.

Trans Canada East Traffic Services (TCETS), Commercial Vehicle and Safety Enforcement officers and the BC Coroners’ Service are continuing to investigate the cause of the collision and nothing has been ruled out at this time.

The highway will remain closed for a number of hours as police investigate and make the scene safe for travel. Police ask motorists to obey the direction of traffic control personnel at the scene and to monitor DriveBC.ca or @DriveBC for updates regarding the highway closure.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to call TCETS in Revelstoke at 250-837-5255.

