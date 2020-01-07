Avalanche control at Three Valley Gap. (Photo by B.C. Ministry of Transportation)

Highway 1 closing due to avalanche control

The closure is west of Revelstoke

Highway 1 west of Revelstoke is closing for avalanche control today. The work is planned between Three Valley Avalanche Gate and Boulder Mtn Avalanche Gate, roughly 10 km west of the city.

The closure starts at 4 p.m. and is scheduled to last until 6 p.m. If snow continues, DriveBC warns that the closure may start earlier at 4 p.m.

It is currently snowing in Revelstoke with a winter storm warning from Environment Canada. More than 25 cm is expected by tomorrow.

READ MORE: More than 25 cm expected to dump in Revelstoke

For more information go to DriveBC.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada relocating some troops from Iraq to Kuwait due to safety concerns: Vance
Next story
Fears of killer robots, metal trees found in B.C. man’s 1999 time capsule

Just Posted

Highway 1 closing due to avalanche control

The closure is west of Revelstoke

Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce hires new executive director

Stacey Brensrud will be taking over the executive director role at the… Continue reading

Live music coming to Traverse and River City Pub this week

Live music in downtown Revelstoke this week

More than 25 cm expected to dump in Revelstoke

The storm should last until Wednesday

Revelstoke brings home medals from first Teck BC Cup race

The nordic club had 42 top 5 finishes

Raccoon causes a ruckus on Penticton man’s roof

These raccoons are determined to bring roof-top bars to Penticton

Fears of killer robots, metal trees found in B.C. man’s 1999 time capsule

Family, friends reacquaint themselves with items tucked away before Y2K scare

Trudeau’s new beard matches more serious, businesslike approach to being PM

Trudeau is the first prime minister to sport a full beard since Mackenzie Bowell

DYER: Let’s focus on plastic straws

Kristy Dyer is a new columnist to Black Press Media who writes about the environment

HERGOTT: Blind hazards in traffic

Lawyer Paul Hergott finishes part three of a three part series

Kelowna Rockets’ captain Nolan Foote returns home with gold after World Junior Championships

Team Canada defeated Team Russia 4-3 to capture their 18th gold medal in tournament history

Shuswap firefighters warn of dangers of downed, damaged power lines

Eagle Bay Fire Department cautions public to keep safe distance, call 911

Kelowna, Salmon Arm among top 10 best cities to work by BC Business survey

Kelowna top in Okanagan at 5th, Salmon Arm comes 7th, Vernon grabs 24th and Penticton comes 31st

Company says work delay possible as it seeks meeting over B.C. pipeline dispute

The 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline is being built as part of a $40 billion liquefied natural gas project

Most Read