Challenging winter conditions are affecting multiple routes throughout the province. (Michael Briones file photo)

Highway 33 near Big White closed due to collision

Highway 33 is just one of the latest roads to close due to winter conditions

Highway 33 is the latest road to close in both directions in the Interior due to a vehicle incident.

An atmospheric river is bringing heavy snow to mountain passes. Snow started falling in higher elevations at about 1 p.m. Thursday, causing travel conditions to deteriorate.

DriveBC is reporting a vehicle incident just south of Big White Road. The highway is closed in both directions and emergency crews are on scene.

There are other reports of multiple vehicles in the ditch along Highway 33 near Joe Rich.

Challenging winter conditions are affecting multiple routes throughout the province. Vehicle incidents on Highway 3, Highway 1 near Cache Creek, Highway 97C and the Coquihalla have closed the roads in both directions.

Drivers are urged to use caution and consider not travelling at this time.

Check DriveBC.ca for updates.

READ MORE: City of Kelowna prepared as snow is in the forecast

