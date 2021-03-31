UPDATE: Highway 33 traffic halted east of Kelowna

UPDATE, 9:57 a.m.
Kelowna Fire Department crews on scene at the incident are reporting that Highway 33 will be closed for about an hour.
Original:
Traffic on Highway 33 is halted after a logging truck reportedly lost its load, east of Kelowna.
According to DriveBC, traffic in both directions is stopped, between Daves Road and Goudie Road.
Photos posted on social media show a logging truck with its load spilled across the road.
To learn more visit DriveBC.ca.
#BCHwy33 – Reports of vehicle incident blocking both directions at Daves Road east of #Kelowna. Crews en route, updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/7a2mjoStiK
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) March 31, 2021
Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com
@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.