Highway 3A re-opens

BC Wildfire crews work on the Keremeos Creek fire along Highway 3A. (BC Wildfire)

Highway 3A between Keremeos and Kaleden has re-opened in both directions on Wednesday.

DriveBC said there is limited visibility and to watch for wildfire crews battling the Keremeos Creek wildfire.

UPDATE – #BCHwy3A OPEN. Watch for Wildfire crews on the highway. Limited visibility with smoke between #Keremeos and Junction with #BCHwy97

(Kaleden Junction) for 31.5 km (Keremeos). Watch for traffic control. ℹ️: https://t.co/EdqtysMMVC#BCWildfire — DriveBC (@DriveBC) August 3, 2022

RDOS director for Twin Lakes Subrina Monteith said things could change at a moment’s notice and there will likely be an update on the highway at 11 a.m.

A planned ignition along Highway 3A had been cancelled Tuesday afternoon by BC Wildfire Services.

At 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, DriveBC posted that Highway 3A was closed between Keremeos and Highway 97 junction in Kaleden with no estimate for re-opening.

Check with DriveBC at www.drivebc.ca before travelling the highway.

The fire is now estimated to have grown to 2,790 hectares in size.

There are 324 properties are under an evacuation order with another 438 under an alert.

B.C. Wildfires 2022