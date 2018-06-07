Highway 97 crash causes delays between Vernon and Falkland

Traffic backed up in both directions as crews clear scene

  • Jun. 7, 2018 3:00 p.m.
  • News

There are no major injuries involved in a two-vehicle collision that occurred on Highway 97 by St. Anne’s Rd. near the Spallumcheen golf course Thursday afternoon.

But motorists travelling the highway should expect delays as crews work to clear the scene.

Traffic is backed up in both directions, and at one point was lined up from St. Anne’s to Mendenhall Road.

A Ford pickup and Subaru SUV were involved in the crash, which included entrapment.

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
B.C. cabinet approves multiple-choice voting referendum
Next story
UPDATE: IHIT investigating apparent targeted killing in Chilliwack

Just Posted

Revelstoke students speak volumes through 2018 Vow of Silence

Begbie View Elementary students took to the streets Wednesday to take part… Continue reading

Penticton forum on freshwater fishing regulation changes

Biennial meeting opened up to the public for first time

Some B.C. gas pumps run dry over issues at Edmonton refinery

Shortages affecting interior of B.C. and Alberta, linked to lengthy maintenance at Suncor

Abandoned campfire sparks fire in Kelowna

The Kelowna fire department is on scene at the east side of the lake

Asbestos concerns stop recycling of drywall

Once new policy is in place, regional district optimistic practice will resume

Former B.C. TV news anchor suffers hearing loss

Tony Parsons is speaking out about the importance of getting your hearing checked

Bryan Colangelo resigns as 76ers president

The former Toronto Raptors GM was caught up in a Twitter storm when his wife used fake accounts to troll current players, staff

B.C. loggers struggle despite record lumber prices

Province gets recommendations to stabilize contractor business

B.C. woman scammed through social media

The woman said the scam occurred after they had been conversing for nearly three months

Highway 97 crash causes delays between Vernon and Falkland

Traffic backed up in both directions as crews clear scene

Residents in B.C. community protest high-risk sex offender in town

Pedophile James Conway moved to Chilliwack in July 2017

David Suzuki receives honorary degree for conservation

The longtime oilsands critic was greeted by cheers and boos in Edmonton at the University of Alberta

Shuswap businesses serve as backdrop for TV series

Abracadavers cast and crew spend time filming in Canoe, Salmon Arm

Masked activists in Quebec City begin protests against G7 leaders’ summit

This was one of many protests and demonstrations scheduled to take place between Thursday and Saturday as the G7 leaders in La Malbaie

Most Read