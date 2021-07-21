(DriveBC)

(DriveBC)

Highway 97A between Enderby and Sicamous closed due to forest fire

The current detour in effect is Highway 97B

Highway 97A between Enderby and Sicamous is closed due to a forest fire burning between Emeny Road and Sicamous Creek Frontage Road.

According to DriveBC, the 28.2 km stretch is closed just five km north of Enderby to Sicamous, and there is “no estimated time of reopening.” The next DriveBC update is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

More to come.

