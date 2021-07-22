A location of the current highway closure on the Trans Canada Highway east of Revelstoke. (DriveBC)

A location of the current highway closure on the Trans Canada Highway east of Revelstoke. (DriveBC)

Highway closed east of Revelstoke

There is no estimated time or reopening

The Trans Canada Highway is closed east of Revelstoke in Glacier National Park due to a vehicle incident.

At this time DriveBC is reporting that there is no estimated time of reopening, however there will be another update at 5 p.m.

Sign up for the Revelstoke Review’s daily newsletter.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

TransCanada

Previous story
Osoyoos mayor calls the Nk’Mip fire a ‘horrendous situation’
Next story
Crews working to contain Mt. Hunter fire east of Golden

Just Posted

A location of the current highway closure on the Trans Canada Highway east of Revelstoke. (DriveBC)
Highway closed east of Revelstoke

A view of the fire above Three Valley Lake. (Tim van der Krogt-Revelstoke Review)
No growth of Three Valley Lake fire over last two days

View of Rogers Peak on July 19, 2021. (Tim van der Krogt-Revelstoke Review)
Climber found dead in Glacier National Park

The trail to Eva Lake in Mt. Revelstoke National Park. (File photo)
Backcountry closed in Mt. Revelstoke National Park