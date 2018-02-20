Highway maintenance on Trans-Canada and Hwy. 23

After two days of sunshine the snow has returned. DriveBC is reporting compact snow with slippery sections on the Trans-Canada Highway from Craigellachie to Revelstoke and Hwy. 23 from Shelter Bay to Revelstoke.
Westbound Hwy. 1. will be reduced to single lane alternating traffic at Craigellachie until 4 p.m. for bridge maintenance.
Eastbound winter highway maintenance will be taking place 33km east of Revelstoke. DriveBC reports to expect 20 minute delays until 3 p.m.
The conditions come after Hwy. 1. was closed westbound at Rogers pass due to a motor vehicle incident last night.
The high in Revelstoke today is -6.
This mornings flurries are expected to end this afternoon.
