Highway maintenance on Trans-Canada and Hwy. 23

Compact snow reported on Hwy. 1 and 23

After two days of sunshine the snow has returned. DriveBC is reporting compact snow with slippery sections on the Trans-Canada Highway from Craigellachie to Revelstoke and Hwy. 23 from Shelter Bay to Revelstoke.

Westbound Hwy. 1. will be reduced to single lane alternating traffic at Craigellachie until 4 p.m. for bridge maintenance.

Eastbound winter highway maintenance will be taking place 33km east of Revelstoke. DriveBC reports to expect 20 minute delays until 3 p.m.

The conditions come after Hwy. 1. was closed westbound at Rogers pass due to a motor vehicle incident last night.

The high in Revelstoke today is -6.

This mornings flurries are expected to end this afternoon.

For up to date road conditions visit drivebc.ca

For up to date weather visit weather.gc.ca

@Jnsherman

jake.sherman@revelstokereview.com

