Avalanche control work is being done in Rogers Pass

A look at Highway 1 near Revelstoke at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 18. (DriveBC)

The Trans Canada Highway east of Revelstoke will be closed tomorrow for avalanche control.

From 10 a.m.-3 p.m. the road will be closed for up to one hour at a time.

There will be no detour available.

