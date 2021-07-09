Highway twinning between Golden and Revelstoke causing delays

Up to 40 minute delays can be expected as MOTI twins highway between Alberta and Kamloops

The bridge will be replaced with a modern four-lane bridge as a part of the ongoing improvements to the Trans-Canada highway from Kamloops to the Alberta border. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo)

This summer, expect delays when travelling between Golden and Revelstoke, as construction is expected to continue throughout the summer as a part of the highway twinning project that would see the Trans-Canada Highway doubled from the Alberta border to Kamloops.

Up to 40 minute delays can be expected between the two destinations, as construction is underway at the Quartz Creek Bridge area and the Illecillewaet brake check.

Construction on the Quartz Creek Bridge project has begun and is expected to continue throughout the summer.

Illecillewaet construction is well underway and is planned for completion in fall 2021.

Work being done involves replacing the two-lane bridge crossing at Quartz Creek, 40 km west of Golden, with a new four-lane bridge, access improvements to forest service roads and widening 4.4 km of two-lane highway to four lanes.

The project is looking to improve safety and mobility on this section of highway, improve the reliability of the highway and provide safer access to service roads.

READ MORE: Pennecon Heavy Civil Ltd. awarded Quartz Creek bridge contract

“This is a very exciting time for British Columbians as we continue to upgrade the Trans-Canada to a modern 100km/hr, four-lane standard,” read a statement from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI).

MOTI is working with Parks Canada for complimentary work to the projects as well. Delays will be communicated in advance.

MOTI suggests people plan their travel in advance and “know before you go”. Travellers are encouraged to visit the DriveBC website, follow @DriveBC or @TranBC on Twitter for the most up-to-date project information, and listen to radio traffic reports for current conditions.

“Ensuring the safety of the travelling public and workers is our top priority, so please be mindful of road construction, watch for and obey posted construction signs and traffic management personnel, and adjust your travel speed accordingly,” said MOTI.

“Enhanced enforcement will be in effect throughout construction season.”

The Kicking Horse Canyon project is also a part of the larger effort to twin the highway, with additional closures and delays to be expected east of Golden.

Constructiontrans-canada highway