Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer stands during question period ion the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Historica Canada asks Conservatives to pull spoof of ‘Heritage Minute’

Organization says it doesn’t approve of parodies being used for partisan political purposes.

Historica Canada is calling on the Conservative Party to remove an ad attacking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that spoofs the “Heritage Minute” format.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer tweeted the video, which was produced by his party, on Saturday night, saying that “Liberal scandals” are “a part of our heritage.”

READ MORE: Scheer says Conservatives have ‘comprehensive plan to make Canada safer’

But the non-profit organization known for producing the “Heritage Minute” TV spots is condemning the spoof.

It says that while Historica Canada often welcomes parodies of the format, it does not approve of them being used for partisan political purposes.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the organization describes itself as a non-partisan charity that often works with governments at various levels regardless of political affiliation.

A spokesman for Scheer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Highway 97 remains closed after rock slide in Okanagan
Next story
UPDATED: Highway 97 closure expected to continue through Sunday

Just Posted

Old School Eatery talks business

Owner of the newest restaurant explains what it’s like to open a business in Revelstoke

PHOTOS: Racing event in Revelstoke starts late due to massive snowfall

More than 100 people compete at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

UPDATE: Highway 97 remains closed after rock slide

A slide north of Summerland has resulted in a detour

PHOTOS: Snow day in Revelstoke

So far, 40 cm has fallen. Environment Canada calls for another 15 cm

Highway 1 closed between Revelstoke and Golden

Due to high avalanche danger

VIDEO: Hooping through the tough times

Revelstokian uses hula hooping to help manage her mental wellness

Team Cotter wins men’s provincial curling title

Team Cotter from Kelowna and Vernon wins 2019 B.C. Men’s Curling Championships Final 9-4

Emotional support concept can harm legitimate service animals

True service animals are trained and certified

General Motors disputes UNIFOR’s Super Bowl ad

GM announced last fall it will close its factory in Oshawa, Ont.

Historica Canada asks Conservatives to pull spoof of ‘Heritage Minute’

Organization says it doesn’t approve of parodies being used for partisan political purposes.

Highway 97 remains closed after rock slide in Okanagan

There is no estimated re-opening time, however alternate routes are available

B.C. centre at forefront of treating mental health and addiction together

Addiction and mental illness often occur together but treating them together is so complex

Superbowl spikes power consumption pre-game

BC Hydro finds electricity use spikes in the kitchen before the big game

B.C. VIEWS: NDP government resumes taxing, spending to battle poverty

Legislature scandal, speculation tax distract from NDP agenda

Most Read