Dr. Julio Montaner, director at BC Centre for Excellence in HIV/AIDS, in Vancouver June 26. (BC-CFE/Twitter)

B.C. Health

HIV-prevention drug used by 2,000 B.C. patients since becoming fully-funded

Pre-exposure prophylaxis – also known as PrEP – was made available at no cost on Jan. 1, 2018

More than 2,000 people with HIV or at high risk of infection have accessed a potentially life-saving medication since it was placed under PharmaCare coverage earlier this year.

That’s according to Health Minister Adrian Dix, who celebrated the milestone in Vancouver Tuesday, alongside the BC Centre for Excellence in HIV/AIDS.

Pre-exposure prophylaxis – also known as PrEP – was made available at no cost on Jan. 1, after the daily use of the oral antiretroviral medication was recommended by the World Health Organization and B.C. healthcare officials as an effective method to prevent HIV in people at risk of infection.

Dr. Julio Montaner, director of the centre, said that when the PrEP program reaches 5,ooo patients, researchers believe that will translate to an 83 per cent reduction of new HIV cases as early as 2026.

WATCH: Sexually transmitted infections up, HIV down in B.C.

READ MORE: Battle to beat AIDS offers lessons in fighting opioid crisis

Montaner is the doctor behind the lifesaving anti-retroviral therapy called HAART, and for most of his career has stood at the forefront of HIV treatment innovation.

Since the introduction of HAART in 1996, Montaner said new cases of HIV decreased from 900 new cases to 200.

“But that is still 200 cases too many,” he said.

About 73 per cent of those accessing the centre’s drug therapy program are in the Greater Vancouver area, but Montaner said the medication has reached all corners of the province.

“Ultimately, the goal of a strong public-health strategy is a reduction in disease, alongside long-term health-care sustainability,” he said.

“If we can curb HIV, imagine the global leadership B.C. can show in tackling other communicable diseases through expanding access to testing, treatment and prevention.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Coroner determines B.C. teen died of toxic shock syndrome while camping
Next story
Drug overdoses continue to kill more than 3 people each day in B.C.: Coroner

Just Posted

Columbia Basin Trust announces four recipients of the Neil Muth Memorial Scholarship

Four students from around the Columbia River Basin will receive a Neil… Continue reading

Nathan’s Notes: Finding the digital middle-ground

There’s nothing controversial in stating that technology has changed our daily lives.… Continue reading

Revelstoke Tourism Advisory Committee requests mural on CP rail bridge

Revelstoke Tourism Advisory Committee requests action on beautification and taxi service

City of Revelstoke proposing significant increases to Development Cost Charges

At the moment, the city of Revelstoke is in the process of… Continue reading

UPDATE: Crews working to restore power to thousands in Okanagan

Lumby, Vernon, Armstrong, Spallumcheen and Enderby all dealing with outages from overnight storm

Okanagan horse fundraiser a success

The North Okanagan Therapeutic Riding Association held its first barn dance fundraiser on Saturday.

Penticton RCMP warns of threat to high school students’ sunset party

RCMP told PMSS principal ‘non-students may may create an unsafe environment involving weapons’

Canada-wide warrant issued for federal inmate believed to be in Vancouver

Police say Marcel Lawson breached a long-term supervision order relating to sex assault conviction

Shots allegedly fired at car of B.C. radio host

Surrey RCMP confirm they’re investigating an apparent shooting on Saturday night

B.C. woman and dog chased by aggressive deer

After two scares with protective does, Penticton woman afraid to go out for a walk

Shaq on his Hollywood plans: ‘I want to be the next Rock’

Post-NBA life has been very successful for the four-time NBA champion

Protected bird nearly cancels music festival

The bird and the four eggs — both of which enjoy protected status in Canada — would have been in the middle of Ottawa Bluesfest

20 B.C. cities ranked on ‘red tape’ when starting a business

Delta, Kelowna, Langley get top marks, Canadian Federation of Independent Business says

Lumby author makes fantasy debut

Awakening Arorus is the first in K.M. Lapointe’s The Clann Destayy Chronicles

Most Read