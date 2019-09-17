Homeless man arrested after assaulting Vernon race volunteer

Course markers behind incident in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park race

A 59-year-old man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a race organizer on Sept. 11, while setting up at Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park.

Shortly after 1 p.m., the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to the park after calls of the assualt came in.

As volunteers and organizers were setting up the 100-kilometre race and placing markers to outline the course, the man, of no fixed address, began removing the race markers.

“During setup, two volunteers encountered a male removing markers from the course and when confronted, the male suspect allegedly became confrontational and assaulted one of the volunteers,” Const. Kelly Brett said.

Const. Brett said the race organizers had permission from BC Parks to utilize flags to setup the track.

The victim sustained no physical injuries during the incident.

The homeless man was arrested and faces possible assault charges.

