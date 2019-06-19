A homeless individual squats in the entrance to Vernon’s Bylaw Office downtown Wednesday morning. (Submitted Photo)

Homelessness, open drug use continue to plague North Okanagan community

Last Wednesday a homeless man was observed occupying the entrance to the City of Vernon’s bylaw office

Downtown vagrancy and open drug use continue to disturb local businesses and residents.

Last Wednesday a homeless man was observed occupying the entrance to the City of Vernon’s bylaw office.

That same week, a couple was observed shooting a substance in their arms in the entrance to the Salvation Army House of Hope, in broad daylight.

See: Homeless carts cause frustration in Vernon

Homeless carts, bodily fluids and feces, needles and garbage continue to plague the downtown area and beyond.

The Morning Star has tried to reach out to the city’s bylaw office but calls have not been returned.

See: Solutions offered, emotions high at Vernon town hall meeting

Meanwhile the City of Vernon is looking to address the issues.

During the June 10 council meeting, four notices of motion were presented to deal with ongoing concerns about safety.

Coun. Kari Gares has asked that last year’s Activate Safety Task Force be brought back for review by council.

Coun. Scott Anderson wants to look at garbage cans placed in “problem areas,” private security during the evening and a loitering bylaw similar to the one in Penticton, where individuals are prohibited from sitting or laying down on sidewalks.

See: Vernon politicians target downtown safety issues

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
International bike race comes to Revelstoke
Next story
Okanagan senior feels trapped in long-term care facility

Just Posted

International bike race comes to Revelstoke

More than 250 riders took part last weekend

Council approves second hotel at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Revelstoke City Council has approved the development permit for a second hotel… Continue reading

Liam’s lowdown: Where is Revelstoke heading?

There is almost every kind of drive-through. From banking and booze to… Continue reading

Former CAO of Revelstoke hired by Osoyoos

Allan Chabot resigned earlier this month after serving as CAO from 2015

Revelstoke Community Calendar for June 19

Organic Pest & Disease Management talk June 20, 5 p.m. Terra Firma… Continue reading

VIDEO: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ to be re-released with new footage

‘Avatar’ holds global box office record at $2.788 billion, while ‘Endgame’ stands at $2.743 billion…

B.C. teen killed by falling tree near Victoria

Second youth also injured in freak incident during field trip at Camp Barnard near Sooke

South Okanagan mountain resort sees lengthy snowfall

Snow stayed on the ground for four, says resort manager

Elias Pettersson wins Calder Trophy as NHL’s top rookie

Vancouver forward first Canuck to win award since Pavel Bure in 1992

FVRD chair calls B.C. incineration plan for Philippines waste ‘disturbing’

Metro Vancouver ‘uniquely capable’ of safely disposing of waste coming back to Canada, say officials

VIDEO: Acknowledging skeptics, finance minister vows to build Trans Mountain project

Bill Morneau said he recognizes ‘huge amount of anxiety’ in Calgary over future of oil and gas sector

Shovels could be in the ground on Trans Mountain by September, CEO says

Ian Anderson points to weeks likely required for NEB to reinstate 2016 regulatory record

Interior forestry workers ratify five-year contract

It was approved by United Steelworkers Local 1-417, which represents workers in Kamloops, Kelowna

Scorpion gives birth after hitching ride in B.C. woman’s luggage

A Vancouver woman inadvertently brought the animal home from a trip to Cuba

Most Read