Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP warn public after tail of horse in Monte Creek east of Kamloops cut. (File photo)

Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP warn public after tail of horse in Monte Creek east of Kamloops cut. (File photo)

Horse owners warned after trespasser east of Kamloops cuts horse’s tail

Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP say not the first time this has happened, horse hair can be used for crafts

People with horses have been warned to be on the lookout for strangers after an animal’s tail was cut.

The Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP Detachment issued a news release July 29 regarding an incident at a Monte Creek property between Pritchard and the BC Wildlife Park.

The RCMP’s livestock section received a report that sometime overnight on July 5, someone trespassed onto a property in the 1500-block of Monty Creek Road and cut the tail of a horse.

“The animal was uninjured, but left unable to swat away flies and biting insects,” said the release.

Police said although the motive for the cutting can’t be confirmed, horse hair is used in crafts.

“Unfortunately, this is not the first time we have heard of something like this happening in the province,” said Cpl. Cory Lepine. “It’s really disheartening to think someone would sneak up on a horse and cut its tail off.”

Anyone with information on this or other similar unreported incidents is asked to contact the Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP at 250-314-1800 and reference file 2021-23068.

Read more: Two citizen-owned air quality sensors in Salmon Arm help fill monitor gap

Read more: First two new BC Housing buildings in Salmon Arm all but full

Read more: Chase woman facing firearms charge following gunfire at Kamloops hotel

martha.wickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

horseShuswap

Previous story
RCMP confirm drowning at White Lake north of Salmon Arm
Next story
E-scooters rollout in Vernon

Just Posted

The Nk’Mip Creek Wildfire is over 6,500 hectares and growing. (BC Wildfire Service Twitter)
More burned in 2021 wildfires so far than all of last year

Pulse Boot Lab has been purchased by OvareVentures. (Contributed-OvareGroup)
Revelstoke’s Pulse Boot Lab sold to OvareVentures

A view of the Three Valley Lake Fire on July 27. (Zach Roman-Salmon Arm Observer)
Three Valley Lake fire now estimated to be 309 hectares

Nk’Mip fire is over 6,800 ha and caused more than 600 evacuation orders. (BC Wildfire) The Nk’Mip fire near Oliver and Osoyoos resulted in more than 600 evacuation orders. (BC Wildfire)
EDITORIAL: Coping with the destruction from wildfires