The vehicle’s windshield and roof were caved in by the impact with the hoverboard rider. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Hoverboard rider slams into car, escapes with scrapes and bruises

The crash took place Thursday night in Willoughby

A car slammed into a man on a hoverboard on 208th Street in Willoughby Thursday evening, caving in the windshield but leaving the victim with only minor injuries.

The crash took place at about 8:30 p.m., northbound at the intersection of 208th Street and 82nd Avenue, said Cpl. Craig van Herk of the Langley RCMP.

The rider on the hoverboard – a small electric scooter-type device controlled by the rider’s feet and posture – was heading north, as was the driver.

Police believe that at the intersection with 82nd, the hoverboard rider suddenly turned into the intersection.

The driver slammed into the hoverboard rider. The windshield and part of the car’s roof were crumpled by the impact.

“The pedestrian went up and over, basically,” said van Herk.

Police, firefighters, and multiple ambulances responded to the crash, and the 29-year-old Langley man on the hoverboard was taken to hospital.

Amazingly, he suffered no broken bones. Officers went to the hospital later to check on his condition and found he had suffered primarily scrapes and bruises.

The driver was not injured.

Alcohol and speed are not considered factors in the crash, and police are now trying to determine why the hoverboard rider suddenly veered into the intersection.

The investigation is ongoing, van Herk said.

Previous story
Increases recommended for Penticton utility rates
Next story
Kelowna car thief sentenced

Just Posted

Past, present and future of Tobacco Plains

Ktunaxa Nation elder reflects on granddaughter’s election, speaks to the future of band

Directors support increases to the maximum sizes for docks on Shuswap-area lakes

Previously, the bylaw set the surface area of docks at 24 square metres. Now it can be 40

‘People act like it’s a speedway’: owner of struck cat wants people to slow down

Stormy was killed by a vehicle earlier this month along Airport Way

Slow start to B.C. wildfire season saves the province money

B.C. Wildfire Services says there are 36 fires burning

Highway 1 accident case against ICBC dismissed

Judge finds no proof a second vehicle was involved in the accident

Photo spreading online is not B.C. fugitive Kam McLeod: RCMP

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky are at the centre of a nationwide manhunt after three killings in B.C.

Police start going door-to-door in hunt for B.C. fugitives who may have left Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run in connection to a string of homicides in northern B.C.

Neighbours work to battle blaze near Cawston

Property owners near Richter Mountain wildfire used their own firefighting equipment

Bears killed after clawing way into home near Hope

Several bears who were being fed regularly by a resident shot after destroying vacant cabin

VIDEO: B.C. woman captures up-close encounter with cougar in a tree

Big cat was in a tree overhead when barking dogs alerted Tracy Bruce

Timeline: More than a week after 3 killed in northern B.C., suspect teens still at large

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are still on the run, with police focussing their attention on Manitoba

VIDEO: Salmon shark treats scientists to ‘surprising’ behaviour off B.C. coast

Scientists, students treated to ‘surprising’ behaviour from shark

Decriminalizing drugs the next steps in fighting B.C.’s opioid crisis, doctor says

Patricia Daly is calling for a regulated drug supply, streamlined services as next steps in ongoing crisis

Search in northeast B.C. ends as Calgary man’s body recovered from Peace River

The 39-year-old was fishing in that area on May 29 when he was pulled under by a strong current

Most Read