Hundreds of Kelowna residents ‘Walk to End ALS’

Volunteer led fundraiser aims to raise $32,000

The Kelowna Walk for ALS saw hundreds of people attend the fundraising event to end amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The volunteer led fundraiser took place at Waterfront Park – Island Stage for people of all ages.

Participants had the opportunity to take part in a 50/50 draw, silent auction, a BBQ and games for kids.

All proceeds went towards ALS to reach the fundraising goal of $32,000.

The Walk to End ALS is the largest volunteer-led fundraiser for ALS Societies across Canada.

To donate visit ‘Walk to End ALS.’

