The Trans-Canada is closed in both directions due to high avalanche hazard

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed 4km east of Golden to 8km east of Golden due to high avalanche hazard.

The estimated time of reopening is 6 p.m.

#BCHwy1 is CLOSED 4KM east of #GoldenBC due to high avalanche hazard.

An update is expected to come from DriveBC at 5 p.m.

For up to date road conditions visit, drivebc.ca

