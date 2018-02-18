Hwy. 1 to close west of Revelstoke for winter maintenance Sunday night

Expect 20 minute delays between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.: DriveBC

Avalanche control was performed on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Revelstoke on Feb. 17. The road will be closed for five hours Sunday night to clean avalanche debris. (Twitter/EmconD)

The Trans-Canada Highway will be closed west of Revelstoke for five hours Sunday night. The closure is to allow crews to clean up avalanche debris 19.6 km west of Revelstoke. Expect 20 minute delays between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

DriveBC is reporting compact snow with slippery sections on Hwy. 1 from Craigellachie to Revelstoke and on Hwy. 23 from Shelter Bay to Revelstoke. DriveBC is also reporting slippery sections on Hwy. 1 from Revelstoke to the western boundary of Glacier National Park.

The high today in Revelstoke is -2 C. Environment Canada is forecasting wind from the northwest at 30km/h, gusting to 50.

For current weather conditions, go to weather.gc.ca.

For current road conditions, go to drivebc.ca.

 

