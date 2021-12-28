Ice volcanoes, steam devils and ice pancakes show up during Okanagan’s deep freeze

A steam devil formed and twisted above Okanagan Lake in Summerland on Dec. 27, 2021. (Cindy Whitford Facebook) A danger keep off ice sign at Okanagan Lake in Penticton as the Okanagan is experiencing a deep freeze with temperatures at -20 C on Dec. 27, 2021. (Monique Tamminga Western News) Ice volcanoes are once again erupting at the shores of Okanagan Lake in Penticton on Dec. 29, 2021. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Ice volcanoes have formed again along the shores of Okanagan Lake in Penticton.

An ice volcano is a conical mound of ice formed over a lake via the eruption of water and slush through an ice shelf. The process is wave-driven, with wind providing the energy for the waves to cut through the ice and form the so-called volcanoes. The liquid water and slush freeze and fall back to the surface, growing the formation.

This year the city has put up signs warning people not to walk on the ice. Kevin, the famous broken wing Canada goose isn’t listening to the signs, however.

Ice volcanoes erupted during last February’s cold snap but before that Penticton hadn’t seen them since 2019.

Most of B.C. is experiencing a deep freeze with Summerland breaking a temperature record on Monday at -22.4 C.

This broke Summerland’s previous record of -20.6 set in 1971.

This December’s cold snap has even caused ice to form on the Penticton Channel.

A video has surfaced of people taking an early Polar Bear plunge into Skaha Lake on Boxing Day.

Steam devils – twister-like events that form above a lake were filmed and photographed in Summerland and Vernon on Monday, Dec. 27. Cindy Whitford filmed what she called a polar vortex water tunnel form into a twister above Okanagan Lake in Summerland. The twister moved towards Penticton.

The lake is colder than the air above it which has created steam to rise above the lake.

