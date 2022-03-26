IHIT joins Langley Mounties in investigation suspicious death

Police were called for an unresponsive man found at Lower Mainland hotel Friday night

B.C.’s murder investigation squad has been called in to help Langley RCMP after a death in Walnut Grove Friday night.

At 8:50 p.m. on March 25, local Mounties were called to the Highway Hotel, near the 20400-block of 88th Avenue, for reports of an unresponsive man, explained Langley RCMP Sgt. Rebecca Parslow.

“Upon police attendance, an adult male was located and appeared to be in medical distress; it was determined he had suffered life threatening injuries,” Parslow said.

The man succumbed to his injuries while being treated by paramedics.

“Based on the initial investigation at the scene, the Langley RCMP suspect foul play,” said the sergeant.

The area surrounding the scene will be cordoned off for a period of time. But there was no police tape up, just a few officers standing guard out front Saturday morning.

A hotel receptionist, who was working Friday night, said she was surprised to see police on scene – unaware the death was suspicious in nature. When asked about the man’s identity, she was unsure if the person involved was a guest or a visitor.

A couple, who were in town for their son’s wedding, were also unaware of the incident.

They were only going to stay at the hotel one night, critical that the place was unclean and that there were too many people coming and going.

In the meantime, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has called, as was the BC Coroner’s Service, to work in partnership with the Langley RCMP. They were not yet on scene Saturday morning.

“Police are currently in the evidence gathering phase, no further information will be provided at this time,” said Parslow.

In the meantime, anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

• More to come, as it becomes available…

