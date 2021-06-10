IIO investigates after man injured during arrest in Falkland

RCMP were advised in March that the Dec. 2019 injury may have been more serious than originally thought

The Independent Investigations Office of BC is investigating an incident in which a man was injured during an arrest in Falkland on Dec. 3, 2019. (File Photo)

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) is investigating after a man was injured during an arrest in Falkland a year and a half ago.

Information provided by the RCMP indicates that on Dec. 3, 2019 around 9:40 a.m., officers found a vehicle near the 5600 block of Highway 97 that was tied to a man and woman who had outstanding warrants for their arrest, the police watchdog said in a Thursday, June 10 release.

Because police had tried to stop the vehicle without success, the Southeast District Emergency Response Team and a Police Dog Service member were called in to assist.

“An interaction occurred with the male driver of the vehicle, and he was subsequently arrested with the assistance of a police dog and sustained what was believed to be a minor injury. The female passenger was arrested without incident,” the IIO stated.

However, on March 12, 2021, RCMP were advised that the man may have sustained a serious injury during the December 2019 incident. The IIO was notified on April 26, 2021 and started and investigation.

As the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in B.C., the IIO investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

The IIO is asking any person with relevant information of the incident to please contact the Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

Brendan Shykora

