The top photo is of a real carbine rifle, while the bottom photo is the airsoft rifle seized from a Kelowna man on May 15. (Contributed)

The top photo is of a real carbine rifle, while the bottom photo is the airsoft rifle seized from a Kelowna man on May 15. (Contributed)

‘Imitation firearms need to be dealt with responsibly’: Kelowna RCMP

A man brandishing his airsoft rifle in public had his weapon seized by Mounties on Saturday

Kelowna RCMP is asking owners of imitation firearms to act responsibly after a man brandishing his airsoft rifle in public had his weapon seized by Mounties on Saturday (May 15).

During a morning routine foot patrol, Kelowna RCMP encountered a man with what appeared to be a gun in his possession, which turned out to be an airsoft rifle. The man agreed to allow the police to seize and destroy the weapon.

“Our front-line police officers will treat all guns as real until it can be safely proven that they aren’t,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

Noseworthy noted that BB guns, airsoft guns and replica firearms can trigger a very serious response from the police.

“Imitation firearms need to be dealt with responsibly,” she said.

READ MORE: Kelowna dealer who operated international dark web drug ring denied appeal

READ MORE: Repeated cougar sighting on Okanagan Rail Trail

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Morning Start: The English word with the most definitions is ‘set’
Next story
Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen sued over alleged sexual assault

Just Posted

The Revelstoke Review focuses on life in our community, showcasing local folk like Richard Green. In this photo, Green writes poetry under the nom de plume Rick the Poet Warrior. Homeless, Green sometimes spends his summers in Revelstoke but winters in Victoria, travelling to Ontario to visit his sister whenever he can. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Tell the Revelstoke Review how it’s doing

We want to hear from our readers

The Explorers Society Hotel draws international travellers to Revelstoke. (Explorers Society Hotel)
Revelstoke hotel recognized as one of Canada’s best

The Explorers Society won second for an award from Tripadvisor

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The English word with the most definitions is ‘set’

Your morning start for Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Michelle Jacobs receives her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel on April 28, 2021. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
126 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

There are 22 individuals hospitalized due to the virus, and 13 in intensive care

Vernon local Ryan Lazar – who specializes in 2D background design and 3D animation – is ready to start his career after a tough yet rewarding two years of studies. (Contributed)
Okanagan College students get animated at graduation

‘The pandemic has resulted in more video consumption and the animation industry is so hot right now because of it’

A prowling coyote proved no match for a stray black cat who chased it out of a Port Moody parking lot Friday, May 14. (Twitter/Screen grab)
VIDEO: Little but fierce: Cat spotted chasing off coyote by Port Moody police

The black cat is seen jumping out from under a parked car and running the wild animal out of a vacant lot

Police attend house party, then hear shots fired outside the Oliver detachment, with a truck fleeing and set on fire, followed by a pharmacy set on fire early Saturday morning. (File photo)
Shots fired at police, multiple arsons in same night ‘very concerning’ for South Okanagan RCMP

Police were called to shots fired at a house party, followed by a vehicle and pharmacy set on fire

Troy Patterson, a Cadboro Bay 15-year-old, got a virtual meeting with B.C.’s environment minister months after he started an online petition calling for construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline to stop. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
B.C. teen’s 23,000-name Coastal GasLink petition gets him an audience with the minister

15-year-old Saanich high school student and George Heyman discussed project for about 30 minutes

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A garden shed from Allform Construction Inc. will be the prize in a raffle to benefit Agur Lake Camp. The wilderness camp west of Summerland is the only barrier-free camp in British Columbia. (Contributed)
Construction begins on garden shed for Agur Lake Camp raffle

Facility near Summerland is only barrier-free camp in British Columbia

Announced Tuesday, May 18 by Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth, the province added gyms, dance and fitness studios to its list of places where face coverings are mandatory (AP/Steven Senne)
Masks now required at all times inside B.C. gyms, including during workouts

Those who disobey could be subject to a $230 fine

The Vernon School District has cancelled spring break trips in following with the province's health recommendations amide COVID-19. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernon school trustee candidates face off in forum

Voters in Vernon, BX and Silver Star can join May 18 virtual meeting

Reinhard “Bud” Loewen of Abbotsford has now been charged with 21 counts of sexual assault related to his massage business. (Facebook photo)
Former Abbotsford masseur now faces 21 counts of sexual assault

Bud Loewen of Bud’s Massage Therapy initally faced three charges

Two people were killed in an April 6 collision on Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm. (RCMP Image)
RCMP correct cause of fatal Highway 1 crash near Sicamous following witness statements

Crash resulted in the deaths of both drivers involved

Most Read