Immunization rates in Revelstoke substantially below provincial average

Rates are on the decline across the country

Revelstoke is roughly 20 per cent below the provincial average for immunization rates.

According to Interior Health, immunization rates for 7-year-olds is hovering around 50 per cent, while the provincial average is 70 per cent.

“This is certainly below what we want to see,” said Jonathon Spence, manager of the Communicable Disease Unit. He continued that the rate has neither decreased or increased the last few years in Revelstoke.

Interior Health monitors vaccination rates every three months.

One caveat with this statistic noted Spence, is that it only counts 7-year-olds known to Interior Health.

For instance, in communities like Revelstoke that are growing, said Spence, the immunization rate is usually higher than reported. When children from out-of-province move to Revelstoke, Interior Health notes they exist, but does not know if they have been immunized.

Regardless, immunization rates are declining across Canada. They are many reasons for the decrease said Spence, which include hesitancy in communities towards vaccines, personal choice and simply because people are busy.

Immunizing is important continued Spence, because it’s protection against preventable diseases.

“It’s about protecting your kid.”

General immunization in B.C. refers to being inoculated against 14 different diseases, such as diphtheria, chickenpox and Hepatitis B.

Not only do vaccinations protect the vaccinated, but they prevent spreading diseases to individuals who cannot be immunized, whether for health or allergy reasons.

“They protect the whole community,” said Spence.

One of the main reasons why immunization rates are dropping said Spence is because some parents believe vaccines are no longer needed.

“We’re getting further and further from people who know what it’s like to have diseases like polio.”

Polio is a crippling and deadly infectious disease and infects the brain and spinal cord, causing paralysis.

Unless you see the devastating impacts of that disease, said Spence, you might not be pushed to get your children vaccinated.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the U.S., the polio vaccine protects almost 100 per cent of children that are vaccinated. Recently, some children have been hospitalized with polio-like symptoms in Toronto.

Ultimately, Interior Health would like the immunization rate to be above 95 per cent.

“We have work to do,” Spence said.

READ MORE: B.C. launches immunization program at schools to stamp out measles resurgence

In regards to the low vaccination rate, Mike Hooker, superintendent of the Revelstoke school district said the district’s priority is ensuring the community has access to information when it comes to inoculations and where to get vaccines.

This year, the district developed a personal information directory, which manages personal information. Hooker said the district will be able to track which students are vaccinated and if not, reasons why.

The province has launched a measles immunization catch-up program aimed for children from kindergarten to Grade 12 who have not previously been immunized against measles.

Revelstoke also has a low measles vaccination rate at around 60 per cent, whereas the provincial average is 82 per cent for 7-year-olds.

Almost 30 cases of measles have been identified in the province this year, up from nine in 2018.

READ MORE: Interior Health on high alert for possible measles cases

There will be a catch-up campaign in Revelstoke in May at the schools and public health unit, but Interior Health has not confirmed the dates. Another clinic will follow in June. Adults can get their immunizations at local pharmacies.

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan city caps downtown cannabis retail applications

Just Posted

Immunization rates in Revelstoke substantially below provincial average

Rates are on the decline across the country

City of Revelstoke launches survey on communication

The results will be incorporated into the upcoming communication strategy

Portion of Highway 1 to be resurfaced east of Revelstoke this summer

Highway 1 will be resurfaced between Revelstoke Park East Gate and Glacier… Continue reading

Revelstoke roads and weather: sunny

High 13 degrees

Kinbasket Reservoir near record low levels last week

Earlier this month the Kinbasket Reservoir reached a low point of 714… Continue reading

Revelstoke Community Choir’s spring show coming up on Sunday

Join the choir and special guests on April 28 at the United Church

Okanagan city caps downtown cannabis retail applications

Four currently approved, two more coming, moratorium in place, reviewed after 12 months

Vancouver man, 19, charged in human trafficking case involving teen girl

The 16-year-old girl was reported missing and later discovered in Vancouver

Helevorn comes to Kelowna on first Canadian tour

The Spaniards will bring their brand of doom metal to Kelowna May 11

Summerland auxiliary raised $1M for hospital tower

Funds came from sales at Summerland Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Shop

Eagle’s nest receives reno after Chase grass fire

BC Hydro used to dealing with osprey nests, not so much with bald eagles

After two failed pregnancies, B.C. couple expecting identical girl triplets

Pregnancies of this type are incredibly rare

Amber alert issued for 5-year-old Ontario boy

Ethan Montes is believed to be in the company of his mother, 47-year-old Juliet Mohammed

One day cat cafe comes to Lake Country

The Lake Country Art Gallery will host the adoption event

Most Read