Impaired driving suspected in double fatal Vernon collision

Two people from Vancouver killed in multi-vehicle collision near Vernon Army Camp Friday, Aug. 5

A multi-vehicle collision near the Vernon Army Camp Friday morning, Aug. 5, resulted in the deaths of two people from Vancouver. Impaired driving is a suspected contributing factor in the collision. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Impaired driving is suspected as a contributing cause to a multi-vehicle collision Friday, at 8:30 a.m. that killed two people.

RCMP say a southbound pickup, described as a red GMC, entered the opposing lane and made contact with an oncoming vehicle on Highway 97 south of the Vernon Army Camp Aug. 5. The pickup then collided with a second oncoming vehicle, a black Toyota SUV, killing both its occupants – a man, 71, and a woman, 65, both from Vancouver.

The driver of the pickup was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

B.C. Highway Patrol Falkland has assumed conduct of the investigation with help from Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, the Collision Analysis and Reconstructive Service and the B.C. Coroners’ Service.

“Where criminality is suspected as a causal factor in a fatal collision, B.C Highway Patrol’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team is activated to assist investigators due, in part, to the complexity of these lengthy and technical investigations,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Halskov.

Anyone with information regarding this collision, including any dashboard camera video, is asked to contact BCHP Falkland at 250-379-2164 and cite file 2022-3607.

fatal collisionRCMPVernon