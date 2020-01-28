INFOGRAPHIC: See how fast your B.C. city grew in 2019

The province’s fastest-growing municipalities were located on Vancouver Island

A trio of Vancouver Island communities were B.C.’s fastest-growing municipalities last year, according to figures released this week by BC Stats.

Langford, Duncan and Colwood all posted population growth rates above three per cent. They were the only municipalities with more than 5,000 residents to do so.

Whistler and Surrey came in just behind, posting 2.9 per cent growth rates. See how fast your community grew in the chart below:

Populations
Infogram

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
tolsen@abbynews.com

@ty_olsen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two-month-old Kelowna boy diagnosed with rare heart disorder returns home from treatment
Next story
Victoria resident says WestJet employee uttered racist comment, refused to let her on plane

Just Posted

Two-month-old Kelowna boy diagnosed with rare heart disorder returns home from treatment

Arel spent two weeks at B.C. Children’s Hospital in Vancouver after suffering multiple cardiac arrests

Revelstoke City Council proposes borrowing money to fund new arena roof

They applied for a grant but haven’t heard back yet

Calgary man dies in snowmobiling incident near Revelstoke

Boulder Mountain is a popular snowmobiling area west of the city

RCMP looking for people of interest in a theft in November

The Revelstoke RCMP are looking for two people of interest in the… Continue reading

Foggy driving conditions near Revelstoke

Rain today

VIDEO: Feds look to help 126 Canadians quarantined in China for coronavirus

China has confirmed more than 4,500 cases of the new virus, with more than 100 deaths

Shuswap man given six months jail time for possession of child pornography

Forty-six-year-old will be on National Sex Offender Registry for 20 years

B.C. reports first coronavirus in Vancouver region

First patient visited Wuhan, China, reported symptoms

Museum digs up history for ’60s Vernon Winter Carnival

Get Groovin’ with the Grandkids or flashback to the ’60s with tunes, trivia and costumes

Power outage at Big White

It’s unknown why the power went out Tuesday afternoon

Uber threatens legal action to ‘defend its right’ to operate in Surrey

‘I have no concerns,’ Mayor Doug McCallum replies

Victoria resident says WestJet employee uttered racist comment, refused to let her on plane

Customer claims she was told ‘You guys can’t handle your alcohol’ by WestJet employee

Bystander who tried to help dog being attacked not liable for its death: B.C. tribunal

Owner of dog killed tried to get $5,000 in damages from man who tried to save it

INFOGRAPHIC: See how fast your B.C. city grew in 2019

The province’s fastest-growing municipalities were located on Vancouver Island

Most Read