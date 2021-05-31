Injured deer and baby living in empty lot of notorious Penticton problem home

An injured mother deer has given birth and living with her baby in an empty lot where a notorious problem house once stood on Winnipeg Street.

Neighbouring residents in an apartment building at 144 Brunswick Street have been feeding the mom apples and grain and providing water in every effort to help the suffering deer.

“We are really worried about her. She must have been hit by a car at some point,” said Robert Leong. “You hate to see an animal suffer like this and having a baby with her. No one seems to help.”

The Western News has reached out to B.C. Conservation and is awaiting comment.

Anita Froh managed to grab some adorable pictures of mom and fawn when she was out for a morning walk last week.

She said the fawn was bouncing around the mom and nursing.

The empty lot, where tall grass now stands, is where a problem property became a nightmare for neighbours and forced the city to step in and make the owner demolish the home.

Before it was demolished, power was shut off to the Winnipeg Street house and residents had been using kerosene heaters and a portable generator for electricity. Water for the property was also shut off.

Once the last person was removed from the home, thousands of bike parts were found in the garage and inside the home.

Police and bylaw were continuously at the home, arresting people for outstanding warrants.

