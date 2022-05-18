(Submitted)

Injured woman rescued by boat in South Okanagan

Helicopter also used by Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) played the heroes in a daring rescue on May 17.

The COSAR team was called out to an area near Chute Lake Lodge for two guests that had become lost on the east side of the lake, with one injuring herself in the process.

A ground team of 12 members as well as a medical helicopter responded to the call, due to the difficult terrain and the nature of the woman’s injury. Once found, the pair were brought down to the lake, and due to the large amount of deadfall, were brought to the lake’s western shore via a lodge boat.

The woman was then loaded into the helicopter and transported to an ambulance.

Search Manager Duane Tresnich would like to commend John Graham Helicopters, Chute Lake Lodge and the RCMP for their help in a successful rescue – the 25th task of the year for COSAR.

