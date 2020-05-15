Inmate sues Kamloops prison claiming broken wheelchair left him injured

James Francis Hughes suffers from partial paralysis and requires aids to allow him to be mobile

  • May. 15, 2020 10:37 a.m.
  • News

-Kamloops this Week

A prisoner with a disability is suing Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre, alleging a broken wheelchair left him with back injuries and vertigo.

James Francis Hughes was arrested on breach charges on March 28, 2019, and admitted to KRCC, a maximum-security provincial prison on the western edge of the city.

Hughes, 62, suffers from partial paralysis and requires aids to allow him to be mobile.

At KRCC, staff put Hughes in a wheelchair to help him get around.

“On or about March 30, 2019, the plaintiff was being escorted by KRCC staff from the yard to his cell in the wheelchair when, suddenly and without warning, the wheelchair broke, causing the plaintiff to fall to the ground and sustain personal injuries,” Hughes’ notice of claim reads.

In addition to the back injuries and vertigo, the document states Hughes also has had trouble sleeping since the incident.

“The plaintiff has received and will continue to receive health care services for the injuries sustained as a result of the negligence or wrongful act of the defendant,” it states.

No dollar amount is set out in the notice of claim.

The provincial government will have 21 days to reply to Hughes’ allegations once it has been served.

None of the allegations in Hughes’ claim have been proven in court.

READ MORE: Three men arrested after police foot-chase in Kamloops

READ MORE: Vernon man arrested after nurse assaulted at Kelowna hospital’s COVID-19 screening desk

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

prison

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Parking fees halt Revelstoke development
Next story
COVID-19: ‘We’re not done yet,’ Vernon mayor says ahead of long weekend

Just Posted

Revelstoke Community Connections launches goods exchange program

The organization is attempting to fill the gap left since the thrift shop closed

Interior Health gives go ahead for gyms to reopen on May 19

Gym owners will have to first create a written COVID-19 mitigation plan

Revelstoke city hall to be white after rehabilitation project

The building was built in 1939 and later covered in stucco

Parking fees halt Revelstoke development

Zoning requires four additional parking stalls at $86,400 each

Revelstoke volunteers sew almost 1,000 face masks to fight COVID-19

The masks are free with a donation to the food bank

COVID-19: B.C. schools to begin part-time class instruction June 1

‘Will allow us to test and gauge as we go,’ John Horgan says

COVID-19: Ironman Canada race in Penticton postponed to 2021

The race is instead set to take place Aug. 29, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Resources available to connect with doctors during COVID-19 pandemic

South Okanagan Similkameen Division of Family Practice offers service for patients

BC SPCA launches virtual fundraiser Locked-in For Love to support animals in need

The Locked-in For Love: Home Edition fundraiser takes place from May 13 to June 13

COVID-19: ‘We’re not done yet,’ Vernon mayor says ahead of long weekend

Keep distance, follow provincial directives, stay and support local over Victoria Day holiday

Community Foundation of South Okanagan Similkameen provides 10 bursaries

Financial aid available to those who have graduated in region within past five years

VIDEO: Good Samaritans save woman, baby from burning Jeep on B.C. highway

Jeep burst into flames minutes after roll-over crash caused by road rage

Editorial: New math may prompt parents to send kids back to school

Province announces greater detail on plans for Jan. 1 in-class instruction

PHOTOS: Canada Post employees salute healthcare workers in Vernon

Parade in appreciation of healthcare workers went past Vernon Jubilee Hospital Thursday evening

Most Read