Employees work at the Canadian Hospital Specialities (CHS) helping take dual COVID-19 testing swab kits and separating them into two units to help with swab capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic in Oakville, Ont., on Monday, June 8, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

Interior Health reports 8 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

170 cases of the virus have been linked to Kelowna since June 26

Interior Health (IH) reported an additional eight cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, IH has had a total of 425 cases of the virus — 21 of which are currently active and in isolation.

Hospitalizations remain at zero.

Within the IH region, the cases linked to Kelowna since June 26 rose to 170 over the weekend, an increase of four since Thursday, Aug. 21. Six Kelowna-linked cases are active and in isolation.

The outbreak at Okanagan Correctional Centre in Oliver remains at seven cases — all among staff who contracted the virus during a two-day off-site training session.

Across the province, health officials reported 269 new COVID-19 cases and one new death over the weekend.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said there were 109 new cases Saturday, 81 on Sunday and 79 on Monday. Saturday’s case count is now the highest ever one-day total since the pandemic began.

The total provincial death toll now sits at 203 since the pandemic began. Total confirmed cases reached 5,184, with a known recovery rate of 78.5 per cent.

-With files from Katya Slepian

