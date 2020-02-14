Washing your hands frequently and staying home when you’re feeling ill are far more effective than face masks in controlling the spread of a virus. (File photo)

Interior Health updates North Okanagan-Shuswap parents on coronavirus

COVID-19 can cause mild to severe symptoms and be difficult to recognize

School District No. #83 has received updated recommendations on how to best manage potential cases of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus.

In a statement provided to the school district by Karin Goodison, a medical health officer with Interior Health, the highest number of infections continues to be reported from Hubei Province, China. And while there have been cases of COVID-19 in B.C., the risk to British Columbians remains low.

Read more: VIDEO: Dentists worried about shortage of masks amid coronavirus outbreak

Read more: Travel restrictions during outbreak needless and illegal, global law experts say

As healthcare provider’s knowledge of the virus grows, the statement continues, adjustments to public health recommendations will be made.

It is now known that COVID-19 can cause mild to severe symptoms that may be difficult to recognize. Therefore, several recommendations have been made to parents.

  • Students returning from Hubei Province, China consider staying home for 14 days after they leave Hubei and should monitor themselves for symptoms like fever or cough.
  • Students who have been in close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 consider staying home for 14 days after their last encounter.
  • Students who have been in other parts of China, outside Hubei Province, should monitor themselves daily for symptoms like fever or cough for 14 days.

Those who develop symptoms should stay home and call their health-care provider or 8-1-1 to discuss any need for assessment and testing.

The statement adds it is not necessary to cancel school events, outings or field trips to public locations.

Parents wondering if a child who is returning from an affected area of China should wear a mask to school, Dr. Bonnie Henry, a provincial health officer, says this isn’t necessary for healthy children.

Read more: Fear, boredom and adventure on cruise ship quarantined in Japan

Read more: Canadian research officials return from Geneva with plan to tackle coronavirus

“Wearing masks in public, with the goal of preventing the spread of illness, can be a way some communities show respect for others,” Henry writes. “While we do not recommend wearing masks for healthy children, it is important that any children who do wear masks are treated with respect and not fear.”

Reducing the risk of colds and flus also apply for reducing COVID-19, frequent handwashing and avoiding touching the face, eyes and mouth.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC HealthCoronavirusMinistry of HealthSchools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Valuable life lesson’: Woman arrested for anti-Indigenous comments apologizes
Next story
First presumptive case of coronavirus identified in the Interior Health region

Just Posted

Two injured in semi truck incident on Trans Canada Highway Feb. 13

One was pinned between a semi and a plow when another semi hit the wreckage

First presumptive case of coronavirus identified in the Interior Health region

The woman, in her 30s, travelled from Shanghai and lives in the interior

Jocelyn’s Jottings: Lessons from Shrek the Musical

What makes Shrek the Musical special? I love musicals. The joyfulness of… Continue reading

LETTER: Travelling for gravel a better solution

Reader against proposed gravel pit near Jordan River

Revelstoke community calendar for Feb. 13

Grizzlies Feb. 14, 7 p.m. Revelstoke Forum Revelstoke Grizzlies vs. 100 Mile… Continue reading

VIDEO: Flower fans push industry to be more eco-conscious

Vancouver shop owner Rosemin Jutha says she buys 90 per cent of her flowers from United Flower Growers

B.C. district to pilot school bus seatbelts

Federal tranportation ministry announces pilot following task force recommendations

HAWTHORNE: Willpower versus motivation, part 2

Personal trainer Sean Hawthorne asks, if we know what to do, then why don’t we do it?

Penticton cannabis shop open later than permitted

BC Cannabis store open violated city bylaw during first days of operations

Man shot by police at Salmon Arm car wash charged regarding counterfeit currency

Surrey RCMP arrest four suspects in connection with fake U.S. bills, weapons

South Okanagan youth spread Valentines Day love

Grade 3 students dropped off goodies to Soupateria with messages: ‘You’re special’ and ‘Don’t give up’

Kelowna toddler and Mexican orphans benefit from Vernon fundraiser

Valentine’s for Mexico spreads smiles

Kelowna business owners frustrated over heating and flooding issues

At least three businesses have come forward with complaints

CFL’s Edmonton Eskimos keep team name following consultations

Talks stem from 2015 concerns about Inuit people being used as mascots in sports

Most Read