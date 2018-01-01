Interior Health’s New Years baby born in Penticton

First baby of 2018 for Interior Health born in Penticton

Interior Health’s first baby of 2018 was born to a Penticton couple at 2:07 a.m. New Year’s Day at Penticton Regional Hospital.

Lawson John Spain weighed in at 4,560 grams or a whopping 10 pounds and was 66 centimetres or just shy of 26 inches. Mom is Kisha Kinrade and father is James Spain. He has an older sister Scarlett.

The first baby in BC was born at Surrey Memorial Hospital at just nine seconds after midnight.

