International student protest comes to Revelstoke

Students from Begbie View Elementary were at city hall today with handmade signs to protest climate change.

It was part of a global coordinated school walk-out, Friday, March 15 in protest at world governments’ climate change policies. Protests are underway or planned in more than 100 countries, including China, India, New Zealand, U.K. and Finland. So far, the walk-out is one of the largest international actions ever undertaken.

The strike is inspired by 16 year-old Greta Thunberg, who began holding solitary demonstrations outside Swedish parliament last year. Thunbergs calls youths to “get angry and transform anger into action”. She has recently been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. The CBC reported that tens of thousands of young protesters are marching through Montreal today.

“The kids asked to come,” said Sarah Newton, teacher at Begbie View Elementary. The school thought it best if an adult accompanied the students. The kids are between grades four and seven. Roughly 20 students attended the walk-out in Revelstoke.

“Critical thinking for kids is important,” said Newton.

One by one various kids stood up and addressed the crowd.

“People treat the earth bad and that’s wrong,” said one.

“We need to change that,” replied another.

Four kids got together and made a short speech.

“The hard part is taking action. We need to stand together to save the earth. Because we only have one earth.”

At the bottom of the city’s steps is one small student with a sign half his height that says a quote from Thunberg, “You are never too small to make a difference.”

Future protests are planned each Friday at 10 a.m.