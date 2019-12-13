An investigator takes photos near the scene of a small plane crash on Gabriola Island, B.C., Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Investigators confirm three died in B.C. plane crash

Transport Canada provides information bulletin

Three people were onboard the small plane that crashed on Gabriola Island earlier this week, Transport Canada has confirmed.

According to an information bulletin posted on the department’s website, three people were killed when a Piper PA-60-602P Aerostar plunged into a wooded glen on Gabriola Island in the evening hours of Dec. 10.

The update notes that the plane was nearing the Nanaimo Airport when it reported an “equipment issue” and then deviated from its approach and ultimately dropped off radar. The twin-engine plane was arriving from Eastern Sierra Regional Airport in Bishop, Calif.

It is widely believed that one of those onboard was Alex Bahlsen, a pilot, former TSB employee and member of the Nanaimo Flying Club. On Wednesday, the club posted a statement on Facebook paying tribute to Bahlsen’s death and describing him as a “amazing pilot, mentor and friend” with unwavering professionalism.

Benjamin Werbski, vice-president of the Nanaimo Flying Club, told the News Bulletin that Bahlsen was a great person and leader, was highly respected, and will be remembered by the flying club as “really positive and a nice guy.”

“Everybody knew his plane,” Werbski said.

RELATED: Process to identify those killed in Gabriola plane crash could take days

Bahlsen was a highly experienced pilot who owned a place in Mill Bay but often split his time between Alberta, British Columbia and Mexico, according to Werbski. He said he doesn’t know what happened to Bahlsen or his plane on the night of the crash.

“For a pilot like that, who has that experience with multiple airplanes and helicopters, something tragically must have gone wrong…” Werbski said. “He was so close to Nanaimo Airport, I just don’t understand why he was circling over Gabriola.”

Werbski said Bahlsen’s death has hit the club hard.

“It’s very sad when something like this happens,” he said. “It affects the entire community and the general aviation community.”

While Bahlsen’s death has impacted the flying club, Werbski said pilots of all ages are well aware of the risks associated with flying.

“Unfortunately, these things happen and they happen more frequently than you want to see…” he said. “It’s a sad thing to have occurred but once the TSB gets down to the root of the problem, we all learn from it. You have to.”

Werbski said the Nanaimo Flying Club will do something in Bahlsen’s honour in the near future.

READ MORE: No survivors in Gabriola Island plane crash


nicholas.pescod@nanaimobulletin.com
