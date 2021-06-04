Jordan Rapp raises his arms in celebration as he prepares to cross the finish line to win the 2011 Subaru Ironman Canada title. Ten years later the event will return to Penticton in September after being in cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic. (File photo)

Ironman Canada postponed but plans to return to Penticton in 2021

Organizers plan to hold triathlon that usually draws around 2,000 particpants after cancelling in 2020

Ironman Canada has announced they intend to hold a triathlon in Penticton in 2021, pending approval from local health authorities.

The event’s date has been pushed back from August 29 to Sept. 26, but there are currently no plans to cancel the popular triathlon for a second consecutive year, organizers said Friday (June 4) in a news release.

The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic. The 2021 triathlon could potentially be the first large-scale event in Penticton since before the pandemic.

Penticton’s Ironman race typically draws about 2,000 participants. The race took a seven-year hiatus from Penticton before returning in 2019. It was previously held every year from 1983 to 2012.

“Based on the guidelines from the Province of British Columbia in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as our conversations with regional and local health authorities, together we have decided to postpone the 2021 Subaru Ironman Canada-Penticton event from August 29 to September 26, when we collectively agree that this event will be better positioned to take place on this race date,” Ironman Canada said in a release.

“Our team will continue to work hard developing and refining operational plans in a manner consistent with local community objectives and within the guidelines and recommendations set by public health entities as it relates to COVID-19.

“We look forward to welcoming our athletes back to Penticton with a great event this September.”

Ironman’s safe return guidelines can be viewed here, with updates coming as policies are refined.

All registered athletes will be receiving an email with more information.

