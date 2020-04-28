JABC programs for Grades 3-12 now available online

JABC is offering free online lessons about finances, entrepreneurship and employment readiness for Grades 3-12 students.(Submitted)

A not for profit organization that usually offers in-school programs focusing on financial literacy, entrepreneurship and job readiness is now offering digital programs, free of charge for Columbia Basin students.

JABC’s programs, for Grades 4-12, can be accessed and lead by teachers or the programs can be self directed.

“We hope to take the pressure off of teachers and parents by providing these online resources that are easy to access during this challenging time,” said Alanna Tynan, program manager for JABC for the Columbia Basin, in a news release.

Programs available include:

More than Money, for Grades 3-6, learn about spending, sharing and saving money

JA BizCraft Game, for Grades 4-7, run your own business

Dollars with Sense, for Grades 6-9, get the vital tools you’ll need to make smart financial decisions, manage debt and become a savvy investor

Making a Budget, for Grades 6-12

Economics for Success, for Grades 6-10, map career clusters, consider post secondary options, create a personal budget, develop strategies to achieve goals

Investment Strategies Program, for Grades 10-12, online stock market challenge, create and manage your own portfolio

As well as others.

JABC is offering these programs for free with support from the Columbia Basin Trust as well as other sponsors. The organization is a member of JABC and JA Worldwide.

