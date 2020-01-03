Jack-knifed semi cause of morning closure west of Revelstoke

RCMP remind drivers to slow down for road conditions

A semi jack-knifed on the Trans Canada Highway, west of Revelstoke, at 11:40 a.m. Jan. 3.

The semi was passing other vehicles in the designated westbound passing lane when the incident occurred.

There were no injuries and no other vehicles were damaged.

Road conditions at the time were compact snow with sleet.

Traffic was stopped for approximately one hour before re-opening to single-lane, alternating traffic.

The driver of the semi, who is 53 years old, was issued a ticket for speeding relative to conditions.

The Revelstoke RCMP said they want drivers to remember to slow down according to the road conditions.

